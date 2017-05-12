Fired West Virginia Officer Who Refused to Shoot Suspect Sues Ci - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fired West Virginia Officer Who Refused to Shoot Suspect Sues City

By JOHN RABY
Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A white West Virginia police officer has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit a year after he refused to shoot a black man who had a gun and was later killed by another officer.

Stephen Mader says in his federal lawsuit against the city of Weirton that he did nothing wrong in May 2016 when he tried to coax 23-year-old R.J. Williams of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, to put down his weapon, which was determined to be unloaded.

Another officer later saw Williams with his gun raised and fatally shot him.

Mader was fired eight weeks later.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Weirton officials said previously Mader was fired over three on-the-job incidents, not specifically for refusing to shoot Williams.

City officials declined comment on the lawsuit.

