Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision

Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.
West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington. 50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).
Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.
A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.
The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery. The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall.
An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after mishandling a young student Tuesday.
In a meeting Tuesday night, Nicholas County Board of Education voted to layoff 14 teachers and 4 service personnel. The Board also voted to transfer 17 teachers and transfer 6 service personnel. This comes as Nicholas County's Board of Education is waiting for a hearing at the State Education Department over consolidation.
In a meeting Tuesday night, the Boone County Board of Education voted to terminate 66 and transfer another 53 staff members. 39 teachers and 27 service personnel will lose their jobs at the end of the school year. The county was put on a watch list in 2016 for having more than 55 staff members over the state formula. A decline in student population and property taxes is to blame for a drop in revenue, forcing the Board's hand. B
A picture was taken by a student in Cheryl Judy's art room at Sherman Junior High School. The top line reads "TUCK" and the lower line reads "FRUMP" with the curse word highlighted in white lettering. This has Boone County parents and students outraged, but the teacher says it's taken out of context.
Schools won't have to cut the salt in kids' meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That's the word from the Trump administration on Monday.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
Children reported the gun after seeing the girl show it to another student.
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.
A special education teacher is charged with injury to a child after a parent says the teacher bit her daughter at school.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
A former Kentucky state social worker has been convicted of filing false child abuse complaints.
Seven brothers and sisters are being adopted by the same family after spending nearly four years in foster care.
