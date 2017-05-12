Gunman kills Ohio police chief, two nursing home workers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Gunman kills Ohio police chief, two nursing home workers

Posted: Updated:

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario was shot and killed at a nursing home in Kirkersville.

Three people were also found dead inside the nursing home. Investigators believe one of those deceased was the shooter.

Chief Disario was 36-years-old. He had only been chief of the police department for about three weeks. He had six children and was expecting the birth of a seventh.

The active shooter situation was first reported around 7:30am Friday in the 200 block East Main Street in Kirkersville at Pine Kirk Care Center.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says Disario was found outside the Pine Kirk Care Center. Thorp says two employees of the center and the suspected gunman were found dead inside the nursing home.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public.Remaining residents at the nursing home were taken to area hospitals.

Lt. Sellers says the sheriff has requested assistance from the Ohio BCI who is on the way now. Roads in the area are expected to remain closed all day.

Local Schools on Lock Down

Kirkersville Elementary School is on lock down while police investigate. A heavy police presence is still located at the school. However, NBC4 reporter Dan Pearlman says all of the students who attend classes there have been safely moved to Watkins Middle Schools.

Parents can pick up their children from the middle school. Parents should NOT head to the elementary school.

“It was scary because I just put my kid on the bus and I didn’t know where he was going,” one parent told NBC4. “They didn’t call us till like 15-20 minutes later.”

“Any time, even if it’s not your school, just for it to be so close, you know, they have to be pretty vague on what it is, just let you know that everything is locked down, so, uh, that was a little alarming because all schools are locked down, so you’re not really sure what’s going on,” another parent told NBC4.

About the Nursing Home

The Pine Kirk Care Center is located on East Main Street. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the facility holds 24 beds, which are certified for both Medicare and Medicaid.

The owner of the facility is listed as Living Care Alternatives of Kirkersville, Inc. As of May 3, 2017, there were 23 residents at the facility.

The village is about 24 miles east of Columbus.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Gunman kills Ohio police chief, two nursing home workers

    Gunman kills Ohio police chief, two nursing home workers

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:26:49 GMT

    An Ohio Police Chief Stevenwas shot and killed at a nursing home. Three people were also found dead inside the nursing home. Investigators believe one of those deceased was the shooter.

    An Ohio Police Chief Stevenwas shot and killed at a nursing home. Three people were also found dead inside the nursing home. Investigators believe one of those deceased was the shooter.

  • Fired West Virginia Officer Who Refused to Shoot Suspect Sues City

    Fired West Virginia Officer Who Refused to Shoot Suspect Sues City

    A white West Virginia police officer has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit a year after he refused to shoot a black man who had a gun and was later killed by another officer.

    A white West Virginia police officer has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit a year after he refused to shoot a black man who had a gun and was later killed by another officer.

  • Ex-social worker in Kentucky found guilty of filing false abuse claims

    Ex-social worker in Kentucky found guilty of filing false abuse claims

    A former Kentucky state social worker has been convicted of filing false child abuse complaints.

    A former Kentucky state social worker has been convicted of filing false child abuse complaints.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.