United flight delayed after scorpion reported aboard

A United flight was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard. United says the flight returned to the gate night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing."

A United flight was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard. United says the flight returned to the gate night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing."

Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

BUDE, United Kingdom -- A mother in the United Kingdom had some tense moments after her toddler locked himself in her car. But for the 14-month-old, it was nothing but a good time. Kirsty Green was loading groceries into her car when her son Brandon locked himself in the car, Metro reported. Green posted a photo to her Facebook page that showed Brandon standing in the driver's seat with a huge smile on his face. "Thank you to the amazing guys who rescued m...