Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT.

A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities are looking for. The search started late Friday morning, the AG’s office said.

The farm is approximately 10 miles from the scene of the April 2016 slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family, where seven adults and a teenage boy were shot to death at four homes near Piketon. The massacre remains unsolved.