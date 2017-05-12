Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
The slow and middle lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 50 near the Institute exit are shut down.
One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.
A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their home.
Dispatchers in Jackson County, WV say north bound Interstate 77 is closed. A crash happened just before 1 Thursday morning involving a truck pulling a horse trailer. The northbound lanes around Mile Marker 141 are closed at this time.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY - A man pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, for the 2014 triple murder in Martin County, KY. According to court officials, Jack Smith plead guilty to three counts of murder, three counts of robbery, one count of arson, and one count of tampering with evidence. Smith was sentenced to three life sentences without possibility for parole for the murder charges, with an additional 100 consecutive years for the remaining charges. ORIGINA...
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
An Ohio Police Chief Stevenwas shot and killed at a nursing home. Three people were also found dead inside the nursing home. Investigators believe one of those deceased was the shooter.
A white West Virginia police officer has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit a year after he refused to shoot a black man who had a gun and was later killed by another officer.
A former Kentucky state social worker has been convicted of filing false child abuse complaints.
A special education teacher is charged with injury to a child after a parent says the teacher bit her daughter at school.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig...
POINT PLEASANT, WV - A trooper with the WVSP Mason County Detachment tells 13 News that a woman has been arrested after leaving her 19-month-old great-grandchild in a hot car, resulting in death. Cpl. Ward with WVSP Mason County Detachment says that Carolyn Davis, 67, of Point Pleasant, is being charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to police, Davis was babysitting the infant and a 4-year-old sibling when she left the infant in the car, with the windows up, ...
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.
Children reported the gun after seeing the girl show it to another student.
A special education teacher is charged with injury to a child after a parent says the teacher bit her daughter at school.
A white West Virginia police officer has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit a year after he refused to shoot a black man who had a gun and was later killed by another officer.
A former Kentucky state social worker has been convicted of filing false child abuse complaints.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
