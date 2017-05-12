Car Crashes into Resident's Porch in Kanawha County

The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

A vehicle crashed into a residence in Kanawha County Friday afternoon. Dispatchers confirm that a truck crashed into a porch on 17 School Drive in Shrewsbury, WV at around 1:45 p.m. The driver of the vehicle and one man inside the residence have been injured. One person was transported to the hospital. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Cedar Grove Fire Department are responding.

ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

The slow and middle lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 50 near the Institute exit are shut down.

WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS) - According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cochran, a woman's body has been found in a body of water in Corinne Bottom. Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is investing the case. We will provide you with more information as soon as we receive it.

A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their home.

POCA, WV - The person involved in the single vehicle accident on Poca River Road on the evening of May 6th, 2017 has died. According to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, William Steven Smith, of Poca, WV was involved in an accident after losing control of his vehicle. Police say that he ran off-road onto an embankment before striking a tree. Mr. Smith was taken from the vehicle by Putnam County EMS and fire services before being transported by plan to CAMC Gene...