Suspect receives three life sentences plus 100 years for triple murder

MARTIN COUNTY, KY - A man pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, for the 2014 triple murder in Martin County, KY.

According to court officials, Jack Smith plead guilty to three counts of murder, three counts of robbery, one count of arson, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Smith was sentenced to three life sentences without possibility for parole for the murder charges, with an additional 100 consecutive years for the remaining charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: The charges stem from the 2014 murders of Tina Goble, Cainie Johnson Jr., and Goble's 8-year-old granddaughter Trinity Maynard.

The victims were found inside a burning house caused by Smith.

Smith's accomplice, Amanda Bowen, was convicted of murder last month.

She is set to be sentenced next week.