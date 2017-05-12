UPDATE: At least 4 Injured After One Dozen Vehicles Crash on I-64

The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash.

The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit.

At least four injuries have occurred as a result of the crash. It is not known what the extent of injuries are to the patients at this time.

The roadway is expected to be closed down for an extended period of time.

One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.