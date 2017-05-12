US 60 Near Smithers Closed Due to Mudslide US 60 Near Smithers Closed Due to Mudslide Route 60 near Smithers in Fayette County is closed due to a large mudslide. The mudslide occurred Friday afternoon. It is not known when the road will be reopened at this time. Route 60 near Smithers in Fayette County is closed due to a large mudslide. The mudslide occurred Friday afternoon. It is not known when the road will be reopened at this time.

UPDATE: At least 4 Injured After One Dozen Vehicles Crash on I-64
The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

Car Crashes into Resident's Porch in Kanawha County
A vehicle crashed into a residence in Kanawha County Friday afternoon. Dispatchers confirm that a truck crashed into a porch on 17 School Drive in Shrewsbury, WV at around 1:45 p.m. The driver of the vehicle and one man inside the residence have been injured. One person was transported to the hospital. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Cedar Grove Fire Department are responding.

Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff's offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG's office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

Body Found in Wyoming County
MGN Online
WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS) - According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cochran, a woman's body has been found in a body of water in Corinne Bottom. Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is investing the case. We will provide you with more information as soon as we receive it.