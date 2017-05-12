$9 million in delinquent taxes an issue in Cabell County, WV

According to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Cabell County is owed more than $9 million in delinquent taxes from 2016.

He said $3 million of that is personal property taxes. That is an amount he said is slightly above average. The remaining $6 million is from real estate taxes.

Zerkle said the real estate taxes are typically easier to collect because if the taxes aren't paid the property is auctioned off.

But the county is planning a focused push to collect delinquent personal property taxes. Letters will be going out soon.