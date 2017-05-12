Updated High Water Reports

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Wayne County are closed after a crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of I-64 in Wayne County. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, but the semi received significant damage. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
The slow and middle lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 50 near the Institute exit are shut down.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
Children reported the gun after seeing the girl show it to another student.
A special education teacher is charged with injury to a child after a parent says the teacher bit her daughter at school.
A white West Virginia police officer has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit a year after he refused to shoot a black man who had a gun and was later killed by another officer.
