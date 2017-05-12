Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville.

The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m.

Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time.

Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene.

