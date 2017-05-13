Shots Fired at Fracking Protest - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Shots Fired at Fracking Protest

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

FAYETTE- Shots were fired during a fracking protest in Fayette County earlier Saturday, but no one was injured.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said a call of shots fired came in around one o'clock Saturday from a fracking protest in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill. The caller identified himself as Danny Webb, and stated that the shots were being fired by the protestors. Dispatchers at the 911 Center could reportedly hear shots being discharged in the background while speaking with Mr. Webb. 

Several Fayette County Deputy Sheriffs responded to the scene and they were assisted by officers from the Oak Hill Police Department. Upon arrival at the scene Deputies found approximately 30 protestors who had gathered to protest the disposal of fracking waste on property owned by Danny Webb Construction Company. This protest was reportedly organized by the "Headwaters Defense" organization. 

Danny Webb reported to the responding officers that the shots had been fired by the group of protestors. The protestors alleged that Danny Webb had fired several shots into the air near them. Deputies did not locate any firearms or expended shell casings at the scene, but could hear multiple shots being fired in the distance, as if someone was engaging in target practice in a remote area. No one reported any injuries as a result of this incident and no arrests were made. 

"The right of citizens to assemble and engage in peaceful protest is a fundamental civil liberty," said Sheriff Fridley. "Peacefully protesting does not involve discharging firearms however. We will not tolerate reckless and dangerous conduct and behavior with firearms from either protestors or those who are the subject of the protest."

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Shots Fired at Fracking Protest

    Shots Fired at Fracking Protest

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:57:00 GMT

    Shots were fired during a fracking protest in Fayette County earlier Saturday, but no one was injured. Sheriff Mike Fridley said a call of shots fired came in around one o'clock Saturday from a fracking protest in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill. The caller identified himself as Danny Webb, and stated that the shots were being fired by the protestors. 

    Shots were fired during a fracking protest in Fayette County earlier Saturday, but no one was injured. Sheriff Mike Fridley said a call of shots fired came in around one o'clock Saturday from a fracking protest in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill. The caller identified himself as Danny Webb, and stated that the shots were being fired by the protestors. 

  • Man Accused of Killing Police Chief And Nurses Has Been Identified

    Man Accused of Killing Police Chief And Nurses Has Been Identified

    Saturday, May 13 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-05-13 21:07:27 GMT

    KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.

    KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.

  • Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

    Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:56:25 GMT

    ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

    ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:10:06 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...

  • Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck

    Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:43:46 GMT
    Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville. The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time. Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene.
    Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville. The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time. Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene.

  • UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash

    UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:05:00 GMT

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.