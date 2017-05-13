Shots Fired at Fracking Protest

FAYETTE- Shots were fired during a fracking protest in Fayette County earlier Saturday, but no one was injured.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said a call of shots fired came in around one o'clock Saturday from a fracking protest in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill. The caller identified himself as Danny Webb, and stated that the shots were being fired by the protestors. Dispatchers at the 911 Center could reportedly hear shots being discharged in the background while speaking with Mr. Webb.

Several Fayette County Deputy Sheriffs responded to the scene and they were assisted by officers from the Oak Hill Police Department. Upon arrival at the scene Deputies found approximately 30 protestors who had gathered to protest the disposal of fracking waste on property owned by Danny Webb Construction Company. This protest was reportedly organized by the "Headwaters Defense" organization.

Danny Webb reported to the responding officers that the shots had been fired by the group of protestors. The protestors alleged that Danny Webb had fired several shots into the air near them. Deputies did not locate any firearms or expended shell casings at the scene, but could hear multiple shots being fired in the distance, as if someone was engaging in target practice in a remote area. No one reported any injuries as a result of this incident and no arrests were made.

"The right of citizens to assemble and engage in peaceful protest is a fundamental civil liberty," said Sheriff Fridley. "Peacefully protesting does not involve discharging firearms however. We will not tolerate reckless and dangerous conduct and behavior with firearms from either protestors or those who are the subject of the protest."