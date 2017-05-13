Missing 14-Year-Old Girl - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Family members say that Brae Lean Harris was last seen this past Sunday at the Patchworks Children Shelter.

The family has filed a missing persons report with the Charleston Police Department.

Brae Harris is:

5'1

130 pounds

Sandy Blonde Hair

Blue Eyes

If you have any information, you are urged to call Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400

