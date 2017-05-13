Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...

Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville. The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time. Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.

Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.

A flood warning has been issued for central and southern Kanawha, eastern Lincoln, Boone, Fayette, and Raleigh Counties until 10:45 p.m. Here is a list of some of the weather-related issues we've seen across the area. If you see or hear of issues, please let us know by sending your pictures, videos, or notes to news@wowktv.com when you can do so safely. Fayette County US 60 is closed near Smithers due to a large mudslide Kanawha County High water reported in the Davis Creek...