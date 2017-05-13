The Recent Rains Took Its Toll On Kentucky Road

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recent rain took its toll on one Pike County road.

Nearly ten miles out Kentucky 881 in the Brushy community of Pike County the road is no longer there.

"It's probably not a couple feet wide it's almost to the white line on the opposite side of the roadway," Steve Roberts, Highway Superintendent, said.

Heavy rain throughout Friday night caused a nearly 100 foot section of the road to wash away.

"Road embankment on the creek side just sort of gave away and it took a large section of the roadway with it," Roberts aid.

Highway officials estimate there is about three feet of pavement left of the road and the rest went down a nearly 150 foot hill.

Hours later water continued to flow out from underneath the pavement.

Officials said the road will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.

"So it's not a good situation so folks need to avoid that area, find an alternate route or something," Roberts said.

Though the road will be closed officials said drivers can use other roads to get around.