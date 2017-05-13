'Foster Fest' informs families about pressing need for foster parents

Right now thousands of kids in West Virginia are unable to live with their biological parents. A big part of this is due to the opioid epidemic. The first ever, "Foster Fest," brought various fostering related groups together to inform families about the need for more foster parents and encouraged them to help out.

Organizers say more and more parents have become interested in fostering after hearing many stories about parents overdosing in front of their kids. But they also say the need for more foster parents is as pressing as ever.

"It became real when I held a little girl that was all of the sudden without a mother due to drugs and alcohol," said Will Basham who is currently fostering a child.

When his daughter’s best friend lost her mom in a drug related accident he and his wife decided it was time to foster.

"When you hold a child that’s helpless and you know that child wouldn’t have a home if you hadn’t opened up your home to that child it’s a very humbling experience," he said.

According to representatives from Necco, a group that helps get kids into foster homes, there were 5700 kids in West Virginia not living with their biological parents in 2015 compared to 1800 kids in Kentucky.

"The opioid addiction is not going away in our region but that doesn’t mean we as citizens can’t stand up and say I want to help a kid," said Chad Messer, a Home Resource Coordinator with Necco.

He helped bring foster care groups from across the state together for, "Foster Fest." The goal was to educate families and encourage them to help those kids in need.

"I just thought something had to be done," he said.

His family has fostered 10 kids. Basham now has two kids of his own plus one his family has adopted, two in the process of adopting and he’s fostering one. Everyone at Saturday’s fest want more to join in the effort.

"Our home can only be so full, I’m running out of minivan space so once we’re running out of space we’ve got to learn to equip other families to do what we’ve done," said Basham.

His church in Huntington has 18 families fostering kids. Another message the groups were sending, don’t be worried about fostering just because the kid may be a teen, that there are plenty of resources and training sessions available to help out.