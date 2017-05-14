Kanawha County Man Threatens To Kill Another Man

Sylvester Gray Jr. Has been charged with Wanton Endangerment.

Gray pulled a gun on another man Saturday on Ohio Avenue in Charleston.

Gray allegedly told the man while pointing the gun at him, "I will kill you!".

According to the victim and the criminal complaint, this is the second time in a week that Gray has threatened the man.

Gray is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on 10,000 dollar bond.

We will update as more information becomes available.