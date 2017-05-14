Two Arrested After Brief Stand-Off

St. Albans Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot people on Saturday night.

The call came in from the 2700 block of Knox avenue.

When police responded, there was a large group of people in the roadway.

Officers observed Scott Lawrence Woods come from behind a vehicle and pointed a gun at the crowd.

Police commanded Woods to put the firearm down, but he did not comply.

Woods walked back to his porch where he eventually put the gun down, but resisted arrest.

While police were arresting Woods, a Bernice Knapp began to obstruct officers and she was subsequently arrested also.

Police recovered a Glock 23 .40 caliber with an extra clip and one round in the chamber.

Both Woods and Knapp are being house at the South Central Regional Jail.