Stabbing In Eastern Kentucky Sends One Person To The Hospital

On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa.

According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.

Officers noticed a stab wound in the center of the victims chest.

Cortes was able to restrain Keesee until officers arrived and took her into custody. Dixon was treated by Net Care Ambulance and flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington WV where she remains in ICU in stable condition.

Case is still under investigation. Keesee was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and Criminal Trespass 1st, upon completion of investigation the case with be presented too the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.