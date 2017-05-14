Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County Sends One Man To The Hospital

A shooting was reported in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive today.

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the call.

Two females were arguing in the backyard of a home when the homeowner, who is one of the female's father came out with a gun.

It's not clear if he fired on purpose or accidentally, but the firearm did go off.



One person was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital with injuries.

No one else was injured.



Investigators are actively working on the case.



