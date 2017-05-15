Miss District of Columbia wins 2017 edition of Miss USA - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Miss District of Columbia wins 2017 edition of Miss USA

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo/John Locher AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kara McCullough, a 25-year-old chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned Sunday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the Las Vegas Strip. She will go on to compete on the Miss Universe contest.

The runner-up was Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg, a student at Rutgers University studying marketing and Spanish. The second runner-up was Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould, who is studying apparel retail merchandising at the University of Minnesota.

Fifty-one women representing each state and the nation’s capital participated in the decades-old competition.

McCullough was born in Naples, Italy, and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She said she wants to inspire children to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Last year, District of Columbia resident Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.

The top five finalists where asked different questions that touched on the pros and cons of social media, women’s rights and issues affecting teenagers. McCullough was asked whether she thinks that affordable health care for all U.S. citizens is a right or a privilege. McCullough said it is a privilege.

“As a government employee, I’m granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs.”

Later in the competition, the McCullough, Verg and Gould were asked to explain what they consider feminism to be and whether they consider themselves feminists. Miss District of Columbia said she likes to “transpose” the word feminism to “equalism.”

The beauty pageant this year included five women who immigrated to the U.S. at a young age and now as citizens hoped to represent the nation on a global stage. Verg and the women representing Florida, North Dakota, Hawaii, Connecticut and New Jersey told The Associated Press this week they have faced challenges and opportunities as immigrants.

Verg told The Associated Press days ahead of the competition that she and her parents immigrated from India to the U.S. with only $500 in their pockets when she was 4 years old. Her first winter she did not have a winter coat and the family struggled to adjust.

“I want to show Americans that the definition of what it means to be American is changing,” the 20-year-old said. “It’s not just one face. There are many different people who are Americans, and I feel like Asian-Americans often times are left out of the conversation.”

The contestants’ remarks stand in stark contrast to the scandal that enveloped the pageant in 2015, when then-part owner and now U.S. President Donald Trump offended Hispanics when he made anti-immigrant remarks in announcing his bid for the White House.

Trump co-owned The Miss Universe Organization with NBCUniversal, but the network and the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision quickly cut ties with him, refusing to air the show. Trump sued both networks, eventually settling and selling the pageant to talent management company WME/IMG.

The show kicked off with a performance from a Cirque du Soleil show — a Las Vegas staple — based on Michael Jackson songs. The contestants took the stage as Jackson’s “Black or White” played and acrobats performed.

CMA Award-winner Brett Eldredge performed his new single “The Long Way” as the women modeled their evening gowns. They modeled their final looks of the night during a performance of Pitbull’s “Options” featuring Stephen Marley.

Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J. hosted the show.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County Sends One Man To The Hospital

    Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County Sends One Man To The Hospital

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:39:00 GMT
    A shooting was reported in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive today. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the call. Two females were arguing in the backyard of a home when the homeowner, who is one of the female's father came out with a gun. It's not clear if he fired on purpose or accidentally, but the firearm did go off. One person was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital with injuries. No one e...
    A shooting was reported in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive today. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the call. Two females were arguing in the backyard of a home when the homeowner, who is one of the female's father came out with a gun. It's not clear if he fired on purpose or accidentally, but the firearm did go off. One person was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital with injuries. No one e...

  • Names released after fatal crash in Ohio

    Police Are Investigating A Fatal Crash In Ohio

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:47:41 GMT

    The crash is still under investigation.

    The crash is still under investigation.

  • Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:10:06 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.