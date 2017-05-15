Sushi parasite that embeds in the stomach is on the rise

"Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off - not thinking," Wright said.
"Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off - not thinking," Wright said.
It wasn’t clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn’t working.
It wasn’t clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn’t working.
Flooding last year left a significant amount of trash around the lake.
Flooding last year left a significant amount of trash around the lake.
The agency has a list of beekeepers that will retrieve the swarm and find a new location for the bees.
The agency has a list of beekeepers that will retrieve the swarm and find a new location for the bees.
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
Police were called and the captain determined they would not be allowed to fly.
Police were called and the captain determined they would not be allowed to fly.
Yankees co-owner Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal presented the 14-time All-Star with a 14-karat white gold ring with "2" in diamonds, surrounded by diamonds.
Yankees co-owner Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal presented the 14-time All-Star with a 14-karat white gold ring with "2" in diamonds, surrounded by diamonds.
Fifty-one women representing each state and the nation’s capital participated in the decades-old competition.
Fifty-one women representing each state and the nation’s capital participated in the decades-old competition.
"We haven't fully dodged this bullet at all until we're patched against the vulnerability itself."
"We haven't fully dodged this bullet at all until we're patched against the vulnerability itself."
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The crash is still under investigation.
The crash is still under investigation.
"We haven't fully dodged this bullet at all until we're patched against the vulnerability itself."
"We haven't fully dodged this bullet at all until we're patched against the vulnerability itself."
On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa. According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.
On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa. According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
St. Albans Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot people on Saturday night. The call came in from the 2700 block of Knox avenue. When police responded, there was a large group of people in the roadway. Officers observed Scott Lawrence Woods come from behind a vehicle and pointed a gun at the crowd. Police commanded Woods to put the firearm down, but he did not comply.
St. Albans Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot people on Saturday night. The call came in from the 2700 block of Knox avenue. When police responded, there was a large group of people in the roadway. Officers observed Scott Lawrence Woods come from behind a vehicle and pointed a gun at the crowd. Police commanded Woods to put the firearm down, but he did not comply.
Right now thousands of kids in West Virginia are unable to live with their biological parents. A big part of this is due to the opioid epidemic. The first ever, "Foster Fest," brought various fostering related groups together to inform families about the need for more foster parents and encouraged them to help out. Organizers say more and more parents have become interested in fostering after hearing many stories about parents overdosing in front of their kids. But th...
Right now thousands of kids in West Virginia are unable to live with their biological parents. A big part of this is due to the opioid epidemic. The first ever, "Foster Fest," brought various fostering related groups together to inform families about the need for more foster parents and encouraged them to help out. Organizers say more and more parents have become interested in fostering after hearing many stories about parents overdosing in front of their kids. But th...
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!