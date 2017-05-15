Volunteers sought to clean up WV's Sutton Lake

A shooting was reported in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive today. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the call. Two females were arguing in the backyard of a home when the homeowner, who is one of the female's father came out with a gun. It's not clear if he fired on purpose or accidentally, but the firearm did go off. One person was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital with injuries. No one e...

