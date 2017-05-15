Woman hits 6-year-old son who didn’t give her Mother’s Day card - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman hits 6-year-old son who didn’t give her Mother’s Day card

SPARTANBURG, SC (WCMH) – Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother’s Day card to his grandmother but not to her.

A Spartanburg Police Department report says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son on the head Thursday. WSPA reports the boy is 6 years old. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

The boy’s sister said the woman got upset because the card wasn’t for her. She said the woman tore it up and hit the boy repeatedly, according to the report.

She told police that Murphy hits them all the time, according to WSPA. 

The boy’s grandmother said she saw Murphy hit the boy three times in the head.

When she asked Murphy why she hit the little boy, she said “because she could,” according to the police report.

Murphy told police the boy had behavioral problems in school and she wants to discipline him.

She said she hit him in the head but didn’t think it was hard or violent, according to the report.

The boy told the officer his head hurt and he was sad. He told police Murphy hit him five times in the head.

The boy was taken to the hospital. He told a nurse that Murphy hits him all the time and he is afraid of her, according to the report.

The nurse said she didn’t see any trauma to his head.

Police say Shontrell Murphy has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

It wasn’t clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn’t working.

