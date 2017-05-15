Police Officers Memorial Day - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Officers Memorial Day

All United State flags are being flown at half staff today in honor of Police Officers Memorial Day.
This move is a tribute to officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty.
According to the Officer Down Memorial website, 48 officers across the country have died on the job this year.
In 2016, there were 145.
The city of Huntington is also holding a memorial service to honor fallen officers at 5 today.
It's happening at the Police Department.

