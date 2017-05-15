Baby boy found dead in apparently abandoned car in Ohio

Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.
On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa. According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.
St. Albans Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot people on Saturday night. The call came in from the 2700 block of Knox avenue. When police responded, there was a large group of people in the roadway. Officers observed Scott Lawrence Woods come from behind a vehicle and pointed a gun at the crowd. Police commanded Woods to put the firearm down, but he did not comply.
Sylvester Gray Jr. Has been charged with Wanton Endangerment. Gray pulled a guy on another man Saturday on Ohio Avenue in Charleston. Gray allegedly told the man while pointing the gun at him, "I will kill you!". According to the victim and the criminal complaint, this is the second time in a week that Gray has threatened the man. Gray is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on 10,000 dollar bond. We will update as more information becomes available.
Shots were fired during a fracking protest in Fayette County earlier Saturday, but no one was injured. Sheriff Mike Fridley said a call of shots fired came in around one o'clock Saturday from a fracking protest in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill. The caller identified himself as Danny Webb, and stated that the shots were being fired by the protestors.
KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY - A man pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, for the 2014 triple murder in Martin County, KY. According to court officials, Jack Smith plead guilty to three counts of murder, three counts of robbery, one count of arson, and one count of tampering with evidence. Smith was sentenced to three life sentences without possibility for parole for the murder charges, with an additional 100 consecutive years for the remaining charges. ORIGINA...
An Ohio Police Chief Stevenwas shot and killed at a nursing home. Three people were also found dead inside the nursing home. Investigators believe one of those deceased was the shooter.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
"Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off - not thinking," Wright said.
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.
The crash is still under investigation.
It wasn’t clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn’t working.
"We haven't fully dodged this bullet at all until we're patched against the vulnerability itself."
Police were called and the captain determined they would not be allowed to fly.
On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa. According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
