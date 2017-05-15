The Latest: Fire company: At least 25 hurt on overturned bus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Fire company: At least 25 hurt on overturned bus

Posted: Updated:

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) - The Latest on an overturned bus on Interstate 95 (all times local):
    
11:10 a.m.
    
A local fire company says more than 25 people are injured after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland.
    
The Susquehanna Hose Company tweets that more than 25 people were injured when the bus overturned in the Havre de Grace area on Monday morning. The company says two critically injured patients were flown to hospitals.
    
Video from the scene shows a person on a stretcher being wheeled away from the overturned bus to a waiting medevac helicopter and other patients being carried to ambulances. There's damage to the hill and guardrail on the right side of the highway.
    
At least two other buses and cars are stopped near the overturned white bus with no apparent markings.
    
The highway was stopped in both directions while helicopters landed, but northbound traffic is flowing again.
    
___
    
10:45 a.m.
    
Authorities say a bus has overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland and several people are injured.
    
Cpl. Tyler Allaband of the Maryland State Police said by telephone that the bus overturned in the southbound lanes of the highway on Monday near the exit for Havre de Grace. He says several people are injured, but he did not know how many people or the extent of their injuries.
    
Video from the scene shows a person on a stretcher being wheeled away from the overturned bus to a waiting medevac helicopter and others being carried to ambulances. There's damage to the hill and guardrail on the right side of the highway.
    
At least two other buses and other cars are stopped near the overturned long, white bus with no apparent markings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

