Police: Man carrying human head stabs store employee

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly stabbed a person inside an Estacada grocery store Sunday is believed to be connected to the death of a woman in Colton, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller told deputies the man walked into Harvest Market Thriftway on S Broadway around 2:15 p.m. He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.”

The man stabbed a store employee who was flown to Emanuel Legacy Medical Center with critical injuries. Other workers reportedly held the suspect down until authorities arrived and took him into custody.

“We saw panicking people rushing for their vehicles, vehicles trying to get out all at one time,” witness Kristin Courtain told KOIN 6 News.

The suspect’s car was still running with its windshield wipers on long after his arrest.

Just 15 minutes after the attack, another person called 911 to report finding a woman who appeared to be dead inside a home on the 25000 block of Elwood Drive in Colton. Multiple agencies responded and found a woman dead on the scene.

Deputies say both incidents are connected and there is no threat to the public.

