Police investigating death of 9-year-old Ohio boy, caused by illegal drugs

Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.

"Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off - not thinking," Wright said.

A local toddler is now battling a potentially serious disease after just playing outside in her front yard in Kanawha County. Doctors say she now has Lyme disease.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A young boy and his mother were attacked by a dog over the weekend in Chapmanville, WV. According to West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment, the boy was attacked by the dog when the mom attempted to intervene. She was then also attacked by the same dog. Troopers say that the two were transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries. The boy was released from the hospital shortly after, but the mother is still being assessed. Her condit...

UPDATE (5/15/17 1 p.m.): Ms. Burch's body was discovered deceased on May 14 in Tucker County, according to Maryland State Police. At this time, the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Tucker County, WV Sheriff's Office. UPDATE (5/15/17 10:30 a.m.): According to Maryland State Police, the Silver Alert has been canceled after Ms. Burch was found dead. Ms. Burch was found in Tucker County, West Virginia. UPDATE (5/13/17): The fami...

A shooting was reported in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive today. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the call. Two females were arguing in the backyard of a home when the homeowner, who is one of the female's father came out with a gun. It's not clear if he fired on purpose or accidentally, but the firearm did go off. One person was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital with injuries. No one e...