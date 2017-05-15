Private Jet Crashes In New Jersey - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Private Jet Crashes In New Jersey

Posted: Updated:

CARLSTADT, NJ  – A private jet has gone down in Carlstadt, N.J., according to police.

According to CBS NY, police believe the plane was either taking off or landing at Teterboro Airport when it crashed into a warehouse on Commercial Avenue.

A thick plume of smoke can be seen rising from the site of the crash.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Private Jet Crashes In New Jersey

    Private Jet Crashes In New Jersey

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-15 20:01:07 GMT

    A private jet has gone down in Carlstadt, N.J., according to police.

    A private jet has gone down in Carlstadt, N.J., according to police.

  • Overnight house fire kills 7 in Akron, bodies removed from home

    Overnight house fire kills 7 in Akron, bodies removed from home

    Monday, May 15 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-05-15 18:46:22 GMT
    Cleveland 19Cleveland 19
    AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating an overnight fatal house fire in Akron on Monday that resulted seven fatalities. The fire was reported at 2:46 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire. According to Lieutenant Sierjie Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home was structurally unsafe, so crews were not able to...
    AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating an overnight fatal house fire in Akron on Monday that resulted seven fatalities. The fire was reported at 2:46 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire. According to Lieutenant Sierjie Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home was structurally unsafe, so crews were not able to...

  • Update: Charleston Man Killed in Huntington Crash

    Update: Charleston Man Killed in Huntington Crash

    Monday, May 15 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-15 18:32:42 GMT

    According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Man carrying human head stabs store employee

    Police: Man carrying human head stabs store employee

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-05-15 16:53:09 GMT

    He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.

    He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.

  • Baby boy found dead in apparently abandoned car in Ohio

    Baby boy found dead in apparently abandoned car in Ohio

    Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.

    Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.

  • Police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call

    Police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call

    Monday, May 15 2017 7:33 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:33:08 GMT
    wkbn.comwkbn.com

    "Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off - not thinking," Wright said.

    "Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off - not thinking," Wright said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.