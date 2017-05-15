West Virginia woman who sought drugs admits to assault

PRINCETON, WV (AP) - A West Virginia woman has admitted to the beating and robbery of her boyfriend's 81-year-old mother in what police said was a scheme to steal money to buy drugs.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2qKpxmK ) reports 41-year-old Angela M. Graham pleaded guilty Monday in Mercer County Circuit Court to attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Bluefield police said Graham and her boyfriend, 44-year-old Wayne W. Hartley, were arrested Jan. 20 after Hartley's mother was found beaten in her Bluefield home with a baseball bat and rolling pin. Her wrist also had been cut with a paring knife.

A detective's incident report said that after Graham carried out the attack, she and Wayne Hartley left with a stolen debit card and withdrew cash that they used to buy drugs.

Hartley still faces trial on several charges.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.