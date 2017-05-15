West Virginia woman who sought drugs admits to assault

A West Virginia woman has admitted to the beating and robbery of her boyfriend's 81-year-old mother in what police said was a scheme to steal money to buy drugs.
Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a gun shop in Barboursville. According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Sportsmens Gun and Pawn Shop in Barboursville was broken into. At this time, an exact number on how much merchandise was stolen from the business is unknown, but reports indicate that it was a significant quantity. No arrests have been made. The ATF, Barboursville Police, and West Virginia State Poli...
Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old Ohio boy caused by acute cocaine toxicity.
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.
On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa. According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.
St. Albans Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot people on Saturday night. The call came in from the 2700 block of Knox avenue. When police responded, there was a large group of people in the roadway. Officers observed Scott Lawrence Woods come from behind a vehicle and pointed a gun at the crowd. Police commanded Woods to put the firearm down, but he did not comply.
Sylvester Gray Jr. Has been charged with Wanton Endangerment. Gray pulled a guy on another man Saturday on Ohio Avenue in Charleston. Gray allegedly told the man while pointing the gun at him, "I will kill you!". According to the victim and the criminal complaint, this is the second time in a week that Gray has threatened the man. Gray is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on 10,000 dollar bond. We will update as more information becomes available.
Shots were fired during a fracking protest in Fayette County earlier Saturday, but no one was injured. Sheriff Mike Fridley said a call of shots fired came in around one o'clock Saturday from a fracking protest in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill. The caller identified himself as Danny Webb, and stated that the shots were being fired by the protestors.
KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.
A local toddler is now battling a potentially serious disease after just playing outside in her front yard in Kanawha County. Doctors say she now has Lyme disease.
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
"Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off - not thinking," Wright said.
A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.
UPDATE (5/15/17 1 p.m.): Ms. Burch's body was discovered deceased on May 14 in Tucker County, according to Maryland State Police. At this time, the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Tucker County, WV Sheriff's Office.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...
