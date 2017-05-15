Charleston Man Arrested for Holding Woman Against Will with Son - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Man Arrested for Holding Woman Against Will with Son

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son.

According to  criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area.

According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart.

She advised that she agreed to go on a date with him to Texas Steakhouse. After the date, Bake performed sexual acts toward Toler.

Toler called her mother for help, but she says Baker became irate, and told her to get off the phone because he didn't want to hurt her. She said that he further said he would kill her mother if she disrespected him against her. 

Toler asked multiple times to allow her and her juvenile son to leave, however he refused. She then poured milk on her son's pants and told Baker she needed to go inside Walmart to get her son changed.

She ran outside to the front of the store with her son with her, but Baker caught up to her and attempted to pull her back into the parking lot. Toler made it inside Walmart and then proceeded to call 911, where Baker was then apprehended. 

