Cabell County, WV residents concerned about road slip on Little Fudges Creek Road

People who live along Little Fudges Creek Road in Cabell County, WV are worried about a slip that they say is creating a dangerous situation.

The slip has been patched a few times but continues to fall.

Neighbors are hoping for a more permanent fix soon.

Amy Fletcher lives near the slip and said she's called the state multiple times to ask for help. But she said so far there have only been temporary solutions.

"We need the state road to fix our road instead of putting us on the back burner," Fletcher said.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Division of Highways said the location is on its "slip fix list" but right now it is considered a lower priority because of the amount of traffic on the road.

They will continue to make repairs as needed.