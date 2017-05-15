Marmet City Council passes two ordinances aimed at development - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Marmet City Council passes two ordinances aimed at development

By Eric Halperin, Reporter
Two ordinances passed unanimously at Marmet’s City Council meeting on May 15, 2017. They’re aimed at making Marmet a more vibrant place.

The ordinances will allow the city to build a visitor’s center and buy some other land to develop. The end goal is to get more businesses and people to move in.

A weed trimmer buzzed on a warm afternoon on 96th street in Marmet. It's the street city clerk Shannon Snodgrass grew up on and loved. But when she came back seven years ago, it wasn’t in the same state she left it.

"When I moved back here you couldn’t even walk down the street without finding needles and drug paraphernalia all over the place or people offering you drugs," she said.

She says over the past year things have gotten much better thanks to an increased police presence. Now the city has plans to improve even more. After a unanimous vote Monday the mayor can enter into a lease agreement for a partially developed building right off the interstate. The plan is to make it into a visitor's center with town history inside.

"Marmet is extremely rich in history and tens of thousands of people pass by here every day and have no idea the rich community that we live in historically," said Snodgrass.

Studies have shown nearly 60 thousand cars drive by the area each day. City leaders want more of those to stop and spend time in Marmet. The other ordinance passed allows the city to buy land next to the current recreation center.

"Let's just increase it, make a nice complex in the middle of town, let's have opportunities coming off the interstate, that’s really what we’re looking to do," said Michael McGhee who serves on city council and grew up in Marmet.

Both projects are aimed at bringing Marmet back to what Snodgrass remembers from growing up.

"Bringing that in will really open up a large avenue of new people and prospering businesses wanting to move in," she said.

There are three plots of land next to the recreation center. The city is buying two for $45 thousand dollars and one is being donated. Depending on donations the visitors center will cost anywhere from $5 thousand to $20 thousand dollars to build. The rent will be $6 thousand dollars a year but the city won’t be charged for the first year it is open. 

