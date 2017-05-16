Frozen burritos recalled due to listeria - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Frozen burritos recalled due to listeria

Green Chile Concepts, LLC is voluntarily recalling certain Green Chile Food Company brand burritos sold frozen, refrigerated and/or served hot in certain convenience stores, vending machines, and retail locations nationwide because they may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. 
 
The products were shipped to distribution centers in California, Illinois, Oregon, and South Dakota. The product was distributed in packages of 12 units per master case under the following labels and codes with a master case production date between March 8 and May 10, 2017, and individual item codes with Julian dates between 17067 and 17130.

This recall does not affect any other varieties of Green Chile Food Company brand burritos or bulk products.  
 
The company has not received any complaints in relation to these products and is not aware of any illnesses 
associated with these products to date. 
 
The recall was a result of regulatory agency testing which had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The Company has ceased production and distribution of the affected product and is working in close cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 
 
Green Chile Concepts, LLC is committed to ensuring all products are recalled from the market. Producing wholesome and safe food products for its customers is of utmost importance. The company has been planning for several months to move its manufacturing location which will provide much greater production capabilities and the strongest of food safety and quality programs. Manufacturing of all future products is scheduled to begin at the new location on Monday, May 15, 2017. 
 
Consumers who purchased the product are urged not to consume this product and dispose of it immediately. Consumers requiring refunds or with questions may contact the company at (800) 695-0843.

