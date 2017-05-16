Earthquake hits Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Earthquake hits Kentucky

An earthquake has hit western Kentucky. The 3.2 magnitude quake was record about a mile from Laketon, Kentucky around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
    
That's in Carlisle County right on the Missouri state line. At this time, the U.S. Geological Survey is not reporting any damage.
    
