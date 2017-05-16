Mom dies saving 16-year-old daughter from out-of-control car on - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mom dies saving 16-year-old daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day

Posted: Updated:
Diane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna CBS NEW YORK Diane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna CBS NEW YORK

LINDENHURST, NY (CBS News) - A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning in Lindenhurst, New York, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.

Diane Aluska, 55, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna, was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say Aluska pushed her daughter out of the way, possibly saving her life.

"At the last second you could see the mother kind of throw the daughter out of the way and sacrifice herself to try and save her own daughter, so that was pretty heartfelt," Joe Biggs, owner of Cieslak's Modern Bakery in Lindenhurst, told CBS New York.

The driver, identified as 80-year-old Ann Riolo, was also injured in the crash. She was trying to back out of a diagonal parking space in her 2005 Toyota Corolla when she struck the pair, police said.

"She had thought that she had put it in drive," Suffolk Police Detective Sergeant James Murphy told CBS New York. "She left it in reverse, hit the gas, started speeding backwards, lost control, and jumped the sidewalk."

Family, friends and community members are mourning the mother's tragic death.

"Our Town of Babylon family is heart broken as we mourn the death of Diane Aluska who was tragically killed this morning," Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said in a statement Monday. "Diane was a valued member of our Town Clerk's Office where she served residents of the town with dedication, compassion and a big smile. We are keeping her daughter, Jenna and her family in our thoughts and prayers."

Aluska's neighbor, Jim Conrad, said he just saw the mother-daughter duo happily chatting on Friday.

"It stuns you," he said. "I can't believe she's passed."

No charges are expected in the deadly crash, CBS New York reports. But the investigation is still underway, police said, and the Corolla has been impounded for safety checks.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Mom dies saving 16-year-old daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day

    Mom dies saving 16-year-old daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-05-16 13:00:36 GMT
    Diane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna CBS NEW YORKDiane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna CBS NEW YORK

    A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair. 

    A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair. 

  • Charleston Man Arrested for Holding Woman Against Will with Son

    Charleston Man Arrested for Holding Woman Against Will with Son

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:38:22 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to  criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to  criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...

  • Police say 2 killed in jet crash near New York

    Police say 2 killed in jet crash near New York

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-15 20:58:05 GMT

    A private jet has gone down in Carlstadt, N.J., according to police.

    A private jet has gone down in Carlstadt, N.J., according to police.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Man carrying human head stabs store employee

    Police: Man carrying human head stabs store employee

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-05-15 16:53:09 GMT

    He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.

    He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.

  • Earthquake hits Kentucky

    Earthquake hits Kentucky

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:54 AM EDT2017-05-16 10:54:29 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

  • Sushi parasite that embeds in the stomach is on the rise

    Sushi parasite that embeds in the stomach is on the rise

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:40:54 GMT
    CBS NewsCBS News

    Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.

    Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.