Suspect breaks into relative's home, steals security system and masturbates

DUNBAR, WV - A suspect was arrested in Dunbar after he broke into a family member's home to recharge his phone, before stealing her home security system in order to masturbate.

The Dunbar Police Department arrested Tristan Torelle Tucker, 27, of St. Albans on April 23rd, 2017 after a woman told police about her relative frequently breaking into her home.

According to the criminal complaint, Tucker would enter the residence the home through a window and disarm security cameras and DVR system.

After collecting evidence, officers returned to the Dunbar Police Station where Tucker decided to turn himself in.

Tucker confessed to police that he entered the home in order to charge his cell phone.

While charging his phone, Tucker began to watch pornographic material and masturbate.

Police asked why Tucker had removed the security cameras, he said he, "didn't want his grandmother to see him doing that on camera."

Tucker then admitted to taking the cameras and DVR behind a nearby grocery store where he smashed the devices and disposed of them in the river.

He is being charged with Burglary and Entering without Breaking.

Tucker is being held at the South Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $10,000.