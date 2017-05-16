General Mills releasing 10,000 boxes of marshmallow only Lucky Charms

In 2015, 10 people were lucky enough to win a marshmallow only box of Lucky Charms. This year, General Mills will be releasing 10,000 boxes of the sugary goodness.
In 2015, 10 people were lucky enough to win a marshmallow only box of Lucky Charms. This year, General Mills will be releasing 10,000 boxes of the sugary goodness.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.
He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.
He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.
A United flight was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard. United says the flight returned to the gate night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing."
A United flight was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard. United says the flight returned to the gate night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing."
Police in Ohio say a half-naked man intentionally crashed his car into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee.
Police in Ohio say a half-naked man intentionally crashed his car into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee.
Visitors are also invited to explore rarely seen objects from the museum’s collections.
Visitors are also invited to explore rarely seen objects from the museum’s collections.
Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
Police say a homeless woman attacked a man's car because she received a "prophecy from God" urging her to "throw bricks at white men."
Police say a homeless woman attacked a man's car because she received a "prophecy from God" urging her to "throw bricks at white men."
A high school Spanish teacher is on leave after district officials say she created a pinata with President Donald Trump’s face on it.
A high school Spanish teacher is on leave after district officials say she created a pinata with President Donald Trump’s face on it.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.
He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.
A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.
A local toddler is now battling a potentially serious disease after just playing outside in her front yard in Kanawha County. Doctors say she now has Lyme disease.
A local toddler is now battling a potentially serious disease after just playing outside in her front yard in Kanawha County. Doctors say she now has Lyme disease.
A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.
A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.