One dead in fatal farm equipment accident in Meigs County

A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.

A local toddler is now battling a potentially serious disease after just playing outside in her front yard in Kanawha County. Doctors say she now has Lyme disease.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...

LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A young boy and his mother were attacked by a dog over the weekend in Chapmanville, WV. According to West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment, the boy was attacked by the dog when the mom attempted to intervene. She was then also attacked by the same dog. Troopers say that the two were transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries. The boy was released from the hospital shortly after, but the mother is still being assessed. Her condit...