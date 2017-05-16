One dead in fatal farm equipment accident in Meigs County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One dead in fatal farm equipment accident in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, OH - According to a release from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office, a man was found dead after becoming trapped under farming equipment.

The accident happened near Cullums Road yesterday, May 15th. 2017 at roughly 6:42 p.m.

Gregory Davis was found beneath a brush hog that he had been working on.

Investigators discovered that blocks supporting the brush hog failed, causing the equipment to fall onto Davis, trapping him.

Meigs County EMS and Pomeroy Fire Department were also on the scene.

Davis was 61-years-old.

