RompHim, a romper for men, wants to be your summer go-to outfit - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

RompHim, a romper for men, wants to be your summer go-to outfit

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: RompHim Kickstarter campaign Courtesy: RompHim Kickstarter campaign

CHICAGO, IL (WCMH) — If you ever thought there aren’t enough summer fashion options for men out there, there’s a Kickstarter campaign aiming to fix that.

ACED Design is unleashing the RompHim, a romper designed for men, just in time for summer barbecue season.

After having a few beers one night, a group of business students were lamenting that there weren’t enough clothing options for men and that everything was either stylish and uncomfortable or too basic, even if it was comfortable. That’s when they decided that a romper would be all of fun and style in a comfortable, tailored one-piece outfit.

According to their Kickstarter page, the guys behind RompHim started working with a fashion design consultant in Chicago, and RompHim was born. So far, their campaign has raised more than $53,000, surpassing their goal of $10,000 in just a few days.

Traditionally confined to the world of women’s fashion, rompers in general have always been a controversial choice of outfit. Sure, it’s convenient to be able to put on just one piece of clothing, but practicality and comfort have not usually been associated with the garment, and it makes using the restroom a hassle (RompHim is trying to fix that problem for men with a zipper fly).

Still, if you want to get your hands on what’s aiming to be the new summer bro uniform, you can choose between red chambray, blue chambray, splatter print cotton and a special 4th of July edition.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Charleston Police Holding Sobriety and Child Safety Seat Checkpoint

    Charleston Police Holding Sobriety and Child Safety Seat Checkpoint

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:11 AM EDT2017-05-16 13:11:43 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.

    The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.

  • Mom dies saving 16-year-old daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day

    Mom dies saving 16-year-old daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-05-16 13:00:36 GMT
    Diane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna CBS NEW YORKDiane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna CBS NEW YORK

    A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair. 

    A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair. 

  • Earthquake hits Kentucky

    Earthquake hits Kentucky

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:54 AM EDT2017-05-16 10:54:29 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.