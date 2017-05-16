West Virginia Mother Charged with Gross Neglect After Son Ingests Opioid

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.

Police said 30-year-old Ashley Casteel met with the grandmother of her 12-month-old son at a laundromat in Monongalia County.

Casteel told her she thought the child had obtained "half a strip of Suboxone" that was in her purse and ingested an unknown amount of the Suboxone strip. Casteel said the child ingested the Suboxone strip between 8:30 and 9 AM on April 27th or 28th.

Police said Casteel told the grandmother that she had looked up what to do to treat the ingestion of the Suboxone on the internet and found the hospital would only monitor the child. Casteel and the child's father were monitoring the boy throughout the day but decided not to take him to a hospital, police said.

Casteel also told the child's grandmother that the child had not had anything to eat or drink that day.

Police said Casteel asked the grandmother to watch the boy at which time she took the boy to the hospital where he tested positive for Buprenorphine, which is an opioid medication.

Casteel is charged with gross neglect by a parent.