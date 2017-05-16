Suspect arrested on multiple drug and gun felony charges in Wayne County

WESTMORELAND, WV - According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was successful in arresting one man accused of selling crystal methamphetamine.

The WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Taylor Womack after he reportedly sold meth to an officer near the Auburn Road area.

During the search, officers discovered drugs, paraphernalia, and a shotgun.

Womack, who was on probation, is now facing five felony charges including Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy, Pseudoephedrine in an Altered State, and Cultivation and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The US Marshalls Cuffed Task Force assisted with the investigation.

Womack is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail on $50,000 cash only bond.