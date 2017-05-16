Caregiver assaults elderly patient with blunt object in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A female caregiver has been arrested after she allegedly assaulted an elderly man with a blunt object.

According to a criminal complaint, Tina Hatfield, 45, of Omar, is facing charges of Malicious Abuse of Incapacitated Adult by a Caregiver Resulting in Bodily Injury, Malicious Assault, and Fleeing on Foot.

Officers were alerted to the alleged assault on Monday, May 15th, 2017 in the Omar area of Logan County.

At the scene, officers found an infirm, elderly man who suffered from blindness with lacerations on his being along with blood coming from his nose and mouth.

The victim identified his caregiver, Hatfield, as the main suspect.

The victim told police she came into his residence and said he, "wouldn't live to see tomorrow," before striking him repeatedly.

After the victim managed to contact police, Hatfield escaped on foot before returning to the scene of the assault.

Upon seeing Hatfield, officers gave chase as she attempted to run and hide around the victim's residence.

She is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on $1,000,000 bond.