Brother Charged with Tampering with Evidence in Rhoden Case

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device. The Ohio attorney general's office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio. Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings.
Kroger announced that it will be holding job fairs in stores in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky to fill around 100 jobs.
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
Traps will go on various trees.
The budget deficit stands at 500 million dollars.
The show's creators remain unapologetic, saying their frank depiction of suicide needs to be unflinching and raw.
She figured a few people might get a laugh and was “shocked” to find it trending on Twitter.
Zoo turns to the public for help in naming polar bear cub. And the people have spoken!
A post said she wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support.
Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after shooting himself at a child care provider.
A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...
A private jet has gone down in Carlstadt, N.J., according to police.
According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A local fire company says more than 25 people are injured after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.
Authorities investigating the slayings of eight family members in southern Ohio have taken a trailer linked to the family of one victim's ex-boyfriend.
A West Virginia woman has admitted to the beating and robbery of her boyfriend's 81-year-old mother in what police said was a scheme to steal money to buy drugs.
Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a gun shop in Barboursville. According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Sportsmens Gun and Pawn Shop in Barboursville was broken into. At this time, an exact number on how much merchandise was stolen from the business is unknown, but reports indicate that it was a significant quantity. No arrests have been made. The ATF, Barboursville Police, and West Virginia State Poli...
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
A local toddler is now battling a potentially serious disease after just playing outside in her front yard in Kanawha County. Doctors say she now has Lyme disease.
A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.
