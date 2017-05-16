GPS placed on truck of victim's brother in Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

GPS placed on truck of victim's brother in Ohio

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the unsolved slayings of eight family members in southern Ohio (all times local):
    
4:30 p.m.
    
An arrest warrant says investigators placed a GPS device on the truck of the brother of one of eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre.
    
The arrest warrant for James Manley timestamped Tuesday says the device was placed on the truck April 22 and stopped functioning April 28.
    
The warrant says agents went to Manley's house Monday to provide notice of the court order authorizing the device.
    
The warrant says Manley's father, Leonard, yelled at the agents and said the device had been destroyed.
    
Forty-year-old James Manley was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence and vandalism related to the destruction of the $318 device.
    
Leonard Manley told the Cincinnati Enquirer his son would turn himself in.
    
No arrests have been made in the April 2016 slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family.

3:05 p.m.
    
Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device.
    
The Ohio attorney general's office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio.
    
Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings. Manley is the brother of victim Dana Rhoden.
    
Manley's phone is disconnected, and online court records don't list an attorney. Manley's father, Leonard Manley, told the Cincinnati Enquirer his son would turn himself in.
    
No arrests have been made in the April 2016 slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family. They were found shot at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Columbus.
    
___
    
11:15 a.m.
    
Authorities investigating the slayings of eight family members in southern Ohio have taken a trailer linked to the family of one victim's ex-boyfriend.
    
The trailer was taken from one of multiple sites that authorities searched late last week. Bernie Brown owns property in Peebles where the trailer had been stored and says its owners needed a place to keep household items for a bit after recently selling their Adams County farm.
    
The Pike County sheriff and the Ohio attorney general's office won't discuss details of the investigation, including any searches.
    
No arrests have been made in the April 2016 slayings of seven adults and one teenage boy from the Rhoden family. They were found shot at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Columbus.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

