Suspect arrested after kidnapping and strangling woman - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect arrested after kidnapping and strangling woman

Posted: Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and strangled a woman following a domestic dispute. 

According to a criminal complaint, Shawn Harper, 28, of Charleston, WV, was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near the Becca Drive area of Cross Lanes.

Before police could reach the scene, they received reports that the woman had been taken into a vehicle against her will.

Both Harper and the woman were found by police nearby in the Kensington Drive area of Cross Lanes.

According to the woman's testimony, Harper had become violent after she refused to get into his car. Then, he became violent and struck her several times. 

Harper then allegedly strangled the victim at least three times until she couldn't breathe. It was then when she was forced into the vehicle despite her screaming for help.

She suffered wounds to her arms, neck, chin, and the bridge between her eyes and nose.

Witnesses confirmed that Harper physically attacked the woman and forced her into the vehicle.

Harper is now being charged with Domestic Battery (Strangulation) and Kidnapping.

He is being held without bond at South Central Regional Jail.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Brother Charged with Tampering with Evidence in Rhoden Case

    Brother Charged with Tampering with Evidence in Rhoden Case

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:22:05 GMT

    WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device.      The Ohio attorney general's office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio.      Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings.

    WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device.      The Ohio attorney general's office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio.      Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings.

  • Suspect arrested after kidnapping and strangling woman

    Suspect arrested after kidnapping and strangling woman

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:19:24 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and strangled a woman following a domestic dispute.  According to a criminal complaint, Shawn Harper, 28, of Charleston, WV, was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near the Becca Drive area of Cross Lanes. Before police could reach the scene, they received reports that the woman had been taken into a vehicle against her will. Both Harper and the woman w...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and strangled a woman following a domestic dispute.  According to a criminal complaint, Shawn Harper, 28, of Charleston, WV, was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near the Becca Drive area of Cross Lanes. Before police could reach the scene, they received reports that the woman had been taken into a vehicle against her will. Both Harper and the woman w...

  • Caregiver assaults elderly patient with blunt object in Logan County

    Caregiver assaults elderly patient with blunt object in Logan County

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:58:52 GMT
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A female caregiver has been arrested after she allegedly assaulted an elderly man with a blunt object. According to a criminal complaint, Tina Hatfield, 45, of Omar, is facing charges of Malicious Abuse of Incapacitated Adult by a Caregiver Resulting in Bodily Injury, Malicious Assault, and Fleeing on Foot.  Officers were alerted to the alleged assault on Monday, May 15th, 2017 in the Omar area of Logan County. At the scene, officers found an infirm,&nb...
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A female caregiver has been arrested after she allegedly assaulted an elderly man with a blunt object. According to a criminal complaint, Tina Hatfield, 45, of Omar, is facing charges of Malicious Abuse of Incapacitated Adult by a Caregiver Resulting in Bodily Injury, Malicious Assault, and Fleeing on Foot.  Officers were alerted to the alleged assault on Monday, May 15th, 2017 in the Omar area of Logan County. At the scene, officers found an infirm,&nb...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Charleston Police Holding Sobriety and Child Safety Seat Checkpoint

    Charleston Police Holding Sobriety and Child Safety Seat Checkpoint

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:11 AM EDT2017-05-16 13:11:43 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.

    The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.

  • Mom dies saving 16-year-old daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day

    Mom dies saving 16-year-old daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-05-16 13:00:36 GMT
    Diane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna CBS NEW YORKDiane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna CBS NEW YORK

    A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair. 

    A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair. 

  • Earthquake hits Kentucky

    Earthquake hits Kentucky

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:54 AM EDT2017-05-16 10:54:29 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.