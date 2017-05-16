Suspect arrested after kidnapping and strangling woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and strangled a woman following a domestic dispute.

According to a criminal complaint, Shawn Harper, 28, of Charleston, WV, was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near the Becca Drive area of Cross Lanes.

Before police could reach the scene, they received reports that the woman had been taken into a vehicle against her will.

Both Harper and the woman were found by police nearby in the Kensington Drive area of Cross Lanes.

According to the woman's testimony, Harper had become violent after she refused to get into his car. Then, he became violent and struck her several times.

Harper then allegedly strangled the victim at least three times until she couldn't breathe. It was then when she was forced into the vehicle despite her screaming for help.

She suffered wounds to her arms, neck, chin, and the bridge between her eyes and nose.

Witnesses confirmed that Harper physically attacked the woman and forced her into the vehicle.

Harper is now being charged with Domestic Battery (Strangulation) and Kidnapping.

He is being held without bond at South Central Regional Jail.