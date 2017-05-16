West Virginia jobless rate dips to 4.8 percent in April

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.8 percent in April.

WorkForce West Virginia says the number of unemployed residents dropped by 900 to 37,200.

Employment gains included 400 in trade, transportation and utilities, 400 in educational and health services, 300 in leisure and hospitality, 300 in financial activities, 200 in professional and business services and 100 each in government and manufacturing.

There were job losses of 900 in construction, 300 in other services and 200 in information.

The national unemployment rate dipped to 4.4 percent in April.

