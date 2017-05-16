Slight Progress in West Virginia Budget Debate

The West Virginia Senate is trying to work with the Governor's revenues bill, that increases the sales tax by: point-8-5 percent; while cutting the income tax by 20 percent, and lifting some sales tax exemptions. In the House one lawmakers is keeping a countdown clock if a budget is not approved::

"To the close of government, so were now 45 days from the end of the fiscal year, and we still don't have a budget or a revenue measure to fund that budget. I'm very concerned," said Del. Mick Bates, (D) Raleigh.

But critics of raising taxes, say they want government spending reigned in to fix the deficit.

"And we need to make the cuts to non-essential services and programs within the government, don that first, plug the hole that we have," said Del. Kelli Sobonya, (R) Cabell.

A big issue remains raising the gas tax 4 and a half cents per gallon, to fix and build state roads.

"I think the biggest issue that I campaign on, is roads. And I think, that especially if voters were to approve the road bonds, I think that that would be something we'd definitely have to look at, would be taxes to pay for that," said Del. Robert Thompson, (D) Wayne.

There is some Republican support, but only if taxpayers aren't double crossed.

"They understand to give a little bit, but they want to see value in their money. If money is earmarked for roads, they want to see roads," said State Sen. Kenny Mann, (R) Monroe.

"This is day four of the Special Legislative Session. Last year it took three weeks to get a balanced budget deal done. I'm Mark Curtis, 13 news working for you at the Capitol in Charleston," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.