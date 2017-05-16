Report: Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Investigation Report: Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Investigation WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting. Trump fired Comey last week. The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting. Trump fired Comey last week. The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between ...

Blankenship asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs Blankenship asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards. Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.

Report: Trump Shared Secret Info About IS with Russians WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week, The Washington Post reported Monday. The newspaper cited current and former U.S. officials who said Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The threat was related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. ...

Trump Says It's Possible He Could Pick FBI Head By Next Week Recounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 states WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that "we can make a fast decision" on a new FBI director, possibly by late next week, before he leaves on his first foreign trip since taking office. "Even that is possible," he told reporters when asked whether he could announce his nominee by Friday, when he is scheduled to leave for the Mideast and Europe. At least five candidates to be the bureau's director were in line Saturday for the first interviews ...

Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier. Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

West Virginia Hosts Sec.Tom Price & Kellyanne Conway West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington. 50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage.